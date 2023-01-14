'We are With Him': Delhi Woman Walking With Son at Pride Parade Ushers in Hope

A Queer Pride Parade took over the streets in New Delhi last Sunday, January 8. The event saw participation from 10 to 12 thousand participants. However, one story that caught everyone’s attention was of 24-year-old Yash, who was accompanied in the parade by his mother, Meenakshi. In an interaction with Times Now, Meenakshi, who attended the 13th Delhi Pride Parade with her son, opened up about her experience as she met other young people from the LGBTQ+ community. “I could feel their pain. They look happy on the outside but they are suffering because they don’t have the support of their family," she said.

Meenakshi added, “They need the love and support of their parents. If you don’t provide it, they may end up leaving their homes. We should not ask our kids to leave our homes. Where will they go?" She also pleaded with parents to accept their children as they are. She wishes for all members of the LGBTQ+ community to be able to live free.

Advertisement

When Yash was in the process of accepting his sexual orientation two and a half years ago, a relative informed his parents that he was gay. The mother said, “It happened on May 26, 2020. I was shocked".

She added, “I would cry at times. Yash is my eldest son. I didn’t think why he was like that. I thought it was my mistake and he was being punished."

Meenakshi was convinced by people around her that everything was okay. Finally, she spoke to her son about his sexual orientation and tried to understand him better.

Yash found a unique way to make his parents understand more about his sexual orientation and the LGBTQ community. He introduced his movie buff family to films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Badhaai Do and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which talked about the LGBTQ community.

Yash regards himself as “privileged" because his family understands him. He feels sympathetic to those who do not have the support of their families or who have not yet come out.

Advertisement

As per Indiatimes, Yash said that today, the mother understands her son better than anyone else. She added,"iska koi dosh nahi hai. Hum pehle iske aage khade hain" (my son is not at fault. We are standing in front of him).

Yash said that now that his family had accepted him, he wanted them to understand and learn about the different identities of the LGBTQ community. Hence, he took them to the pride parade in Delhi.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here