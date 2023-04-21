We Bet You Didn’t Know About These Bizarre Food Customs

We are not strangers to bizarre food combinations. From ice-cream pakora to pani puri mango, it seems there is no end to deadly food combos. Well, did you know that there are some bizarre food customs too? Oh yes, there are. And, it varies from country to country. We have a list of some bizarre customs related to food and drink, which might leave you surprised.

Japan

In many cultures, making noise while eating food is considered to be rude. However, in Japan, they believe that making slurping noises while having soups and noodles increases the taste of the food.

Thailand

Thailand has a variety of options that will blow away your mind. Just keep in mind that in this country, using a fork is considered to be rude. The people here believe that a fork should be used to push the food into the spoon. And you can use the spoon to eat your food.

Middle East

The Middle East considers eating with the left hand inauspicious. As per belief, the right hand should be used for eating and doing good deeds. People in this region associate the left hand with washing and bathing.

South Korea

When people sit down for a meal in South Korea, they wait for the eldest person at the table to eat first before the others begin. This is considered to be a mark of respect for the elders.

Italy

While they may love their cheese, do not try to mix it with a seafood dish. They consider it to be a culinary disaster.

China

There are some cultures that believe farting is a good sign. In China, believe it or not, burping after a meal is considered good. It shows that the person has liked and enjoyed the meal.

