'We Deliver Swift Justice': Jerry Pizza's Jibe At Andrew Tate Amid Controversy Goes Viral

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they started tracking his social media posts.

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 11:56 IST

Jerry Pizza's Jibe At Andrew Tate Amid Controversy Goes Viral.
Amid the Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg controversy, there have been speculations about how a pizza box led to the arrest of a former beatboxer. This happened after Tate was detained in Romania’s Bucharest as part of human trafficking and rape probe along with his brother Tristan Tate. The Council of Europe through GRETA, the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, urged Romania last year to effectively prosecute human trafficking. How the events unfolded is more interesting than what actually happened. Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they started tracking his social media posts. After his controversy with climate activist Greta Thunberg, he responded with a video where he was smoking a cigar and a pizza box was brought to him, while he was addressing Greta saying he won’t recycle.

Now, taking a jibe at Tate, the Romanian Pizza brand ‘Jerry Pizza’ has posted a tweet about the same. “At Jerry’s Pizza, we deliver swift justice," the brand wrote. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and managed to gather over 9 million views. “And to think I have been following Jerry’s all along," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Can you deliver to my ex husband ? He needs a pizza with a subpoena in there. Hold the cheese. Wait, let me guess his whereabouts. It might take a dozen pizzas. Order in."

Meanwhile, a Romanian law enforcement agency has confirmed that the Jerry’s Pizza box did not, after all, lead to Andrew Tate’s arrest, reported Huffpost. “Funny, but no," DIICOT spokesperson Ramona Bolla told the AP after it was widely speculated that the pizza box in Tate’s video in response to Greta Thunberg had tipped authorities off about the whereabouts of the misogynistic influencer.

