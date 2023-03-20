Wedding Blooper: Groom's Pyjama Gives Up During 'Jaimala' Ceremony in Hilarious Video

Marriage is a joyous occasion that brings together two individuals, their families, and loved ones. It is a momentous event that requires a lot of preparation and effort to ensure that everything goes smoothly. However, despite the best efforts, unforeseen things can happen, as was the case during a Jaimala ceremony that recently went viral. In the video, the bride puts a garland on the groom, and as he is about to return the gesture, his pyjama rolls down, causing a hilarious moment. The groom quickly bent down to pull up his pyjamas while the bride was seen smiling, having covered her face with hands. People were laughing and a person was heard saying, “ye kya ho gaya".

The netizens blasted the Twitter comment section with laughing emojis. READ MORE

It is a reminder that even the most carefully planned events can experience unexpected mishaps.

In another instance, a groom from Sultanganj village in Bhagalpur, Bihar, forgot to attend his own wedding on Monday after drinking alcohol the night before.

The bride and her family were waiting for the groom at the wedding venue, but he never showed up. The groom regained consciousness only the next day, Tuesday, and arrived at the bride’s house, but the bride refused to get married.

She stated that she cannot spend her life with a man who doesn’t understand his responsibilities. The bride’s family also demanded that the groom’s family return the money spent on the wedding arrangements.

The situation escalated when the bride’s relatives held some of the groom’s relatives hostage. Later the police were alerted to the situation. The police arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control. According to police, the matter was settled.

