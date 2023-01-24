We’re Not Same Bro: Man Shares How Dating App Helped Him Get a Job Interview at a Startup

In this age of technology, almost everything is at hand. From people using online platforms to seek jobs, to right-swiping people on a dating app to look for a partner, there’s hardly anything that can’t be accessed on the internet. But, isn’t this too early for these platforms to be exchanging their roles? Maybe not! A man recently shared how he landed a job interview on a dating app and Twitter can’t stop pulling his leg.

A man named Adnaan shared a screenshot on the micro-blogging site from a conversation he had with someone on the famous dating app, Bumble. Their conversation began with another person (probably a female) informing him that she is in Human Resources and is currently working in the Talent Acquisition Department of a startup. Without losing out on the opportunity, Adnaan promptly replied that he was doing a master’s in electrical and computer engineering and asked her if she could help him get a job at the startup she was working with.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the woman didn’t get annoyed but rather inquired about his interested job and whether he was graduating this year. Adnaan posted the snippet of their conversation on Twitter and wrote, “you use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we’re not the same bro"

Undoubtedly, netizens had a good laugh at it as one of them commented, “bro got hrzoned" while another one quipped, “Long ago there was a meme which said, any app is tinder if you are Indian enough. I guess in the age of layoffs, our priorities have shifted." Some even pointed out how this comically did justice to people asking out on LinkedIn, which is termed “a business and employment-focused social media platform".

“IMO you’re just doing god’s work by balancing out the people who are flirting on LinkedIn by recruiting on bumble," wrote a user. Meanwhile, Adnaan revealed that he finalised the date for job interview at that startup and said, “I’m interviewing here just finalizing the dates haha."

