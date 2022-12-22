West Bengal Artist Paints Gods and Goddesses on Tulsi Leaves, Video of Intricate Art Goes Viral

Astonishing! Images of gods and goddesses appear on small Tulsi leaves. Just as these Tulsi leaves are used in devotional life, tulsi leaves are also used in a great way to get relief from various diseases. Shubojit Das of Howrah Bagnan Kalyanpur Kapri Textile is creating images of various gods, goddesses, and sages on two to five-cm Tulsi leaves leaving everyone surprised.

Shubojit’s mother Jita Devi said that there was scarcity in their household. Since childhood, Shubojit used to make various idols out of mud and worshipped them himself. He had a devotion for gods and goddesses as well as deep attention for painting. Seeing that, it was difficult to send Shubojit to drawing school, still, his mother sent him to school when he was about four years old.

Shubhojit’s journey started with artist Subrata Karmakar. According to Shubojit, it takes only two to four minutes to draw pictures of deities or great men on these small tulsi leaves. Having started this micro painting two to three months ago, Shubojit has already won a national-level award from the ‘India Book of Records.’ All the family and neighbours are happy with his activities. He is very addicted to drawing and Leela Kirtan, says his mother Jita Devi, he wants to build a future based on these two, his family also agrees with his wish.

