Habra, West Bengal: In the midst of an environment where trees are being cut down at an alarming rate, one artist is using his talent to spread a powerful message about conservation. Sanjay Sarkar, an artist from the Banipur area of West Banegal’s Habra, has transformed trees into works of art, with intricate drawings and vibrant colours that depict various creations of the environment.

The tree is a breathtaking work of art, featuring a myriad of creatures and scenes from the natural world. From statues of gods and goddesses to animals, birds such as an owl, and cats, the tree is a tribute to the beauty and diversity of nature. At first glance, the tree may appear to be nothing more than a splash of color. However, upon closer inspection, one can appreciate the intricate and detailed hand drawings that adorn the tree’s bark.

The realistic picture painted on the tree has become a popular attraction, drawing crowds of people eager to take selfies with the artwork. The artist is overjoyed to see people showing appreciation for the tree and its message. His goal is to inspire love and admiration for trees and the natural world, and his creation has certainly accomplished that.

As the picture of this tree spreads on social media, it serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting the environment. It is a testament to the power of art to inspire change and ignite passion for a cause. In a world where destruction and apathy often dominate, this tree stands as a beacon of hope and a call to action.

