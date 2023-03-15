West Bengal Businessman Turns Tata Nano into Solar Car, Drives 100km for Just Rs 30

Manojit Mondal, a resident of Katjuridanga, Bankura drives a solar-powered car. Manojit, a businessman by profession, drives around the streets of Bankura by converting a nano car into a solar car. This car does not require any petrol at all. Also, it does not run on an engine.

The running cost of the car will shock everyone. This petrol-free “solar car" runs 100 kilometres for just Rs. 30 to 35. It has now become a mechanical icon of Bankura.

Common people are curently getting perplexed by the price of petrol and diesel. Manojit Mandal of Bankura has shown direction by making a solar-powered car. The cost per kilometre is 80 paisa. As there is no engine, there is no sound even when the car is started. However, there is a gear system. This wonder car can run at a speed of 80 km per hour in fourth gear almost silently.

Manojit Mandal wanted to make something new since childhood. So, he built a solar car for himself without complaining about the increase in petrol prices. Manojit faced many challenges while converting the car. Although this sensational car has not left a mark in the mind of the government, there has been no response from the government. However, it is undeniable that Manojit Mandal of Bankura district is the pioneer in solving the problem of limited fossil fuels.

