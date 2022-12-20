West Bengal Chop Seller Gives Out Free Treats to Celebrate Argentina's FIFA World Cup Win

Joydev, who sells chops in West Bengal’s Medinipur, has turned his small snack shop into ‘mini Argentina’. An ardent Messi fan, Joydev is celebrating Argentina’s spectacular victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The roadside shop is decked up in all blue and white, with balloons and photos of iconic Argentina players like Maradona adorning the walls. The day after Argentina’s win, Joydev had been making chops and buying sweets well into the evening.

Whoever happened to be passing by his shop got an invitation from Joydev to eat sweets and chops for free. He called passersby to the shop, had them sit down and eat the delicacies.

Advertisement

Speaking to News18, Joydev said he is an ardent fan of both Maradona and Messi. “I was very tensed yesterday," he said, “but at last we won and we celebrated all night with Argentina flags. In the morning, I did a pujo and decked up my shop with the flavour of Argentina. Today I’m treating everyone for free."

Local residents were happy with the offer and joined Joydev in celebrating Argentina’s victory. One Pintu Roy said, “We are all Argentina fans and today is our day. I was passing by Joydev’s shop when he suddenly called me and treated me to sweets and chops." He, too, pulled up a photo of Messi saved as a wallpaper on his phone.

Advertisement

West Bengal gets exceptionally invested in FIFA World Cup. Joydev’s story is similar to a tea seller in Kolkata who promised to serve customers “free tea" in order to support and honour Argentina. The picture was shared on Twitter by a user called Swati Moitra. In the picture, a woman is seen smiling for the camera as she stands close to the signboard that read ‘Aaj cha free for Argentina. By Kalu di’. Along with the picture, the user also penned a caption that read, “Why would a Bengali tea stall owner declare free tea for Argentina? Because she can. Football is heartbreak and the purest of love."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here