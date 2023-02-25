Eighteenth in the world and for the second time in the state government hospital, twin boys were delivered through a rare surgery at Shantipur State General Hospital. From birth, the womb is divided into two parts, but its mouth is one. Two fetuses being in that bipartite uterus is a rare phenomenon. The mother was successfully operated on and twin babies were delivered at Shantipur Hospital. So far, 17 such cases have been recorded across the world, three of them in India and this is the second such case in West Bengal.

If a woman has a bicornuate uterus, it means that her uterus is heart-shaped. The uterus is the organ in a woman’s body that holds a fetus. The shape of the uterus is important if she becomes pregnant because it affects how a fetus lies in her womb. Uterus irregularities are relatively unusual. About 3 percent of women are born with a defect in the size, shape, or structure of their uterus.

Women who have a double uterus often have successful pregnancies but the condition can increase the risk of miscarriage or premature birth. Shantipur Hospital received much accolade for this surgery performed by the eminent gynecologist Dr Pavitra Byapari.

Arpita Mondal, the woman who had the surgery, is a resident of Narsinghpur area of Shantipur in Nadia. She was seen by a doctor in a Rajarhat hospital in Kolkata, but the doctor there told her to visit Kalyani Hospital because it was so far away, but they came to Shantipur Hospital and contacted Dr Byapari.

The doctor assured them that if they could keep their hopes, then he would try his best. Accordingly, on Monday afternoon under the supervision of Dr Byapari, the operation was performed and Arpita gave birth to two sons. A special medical team was organised to carry out this operation. Dr Byapari said that the two children and the mother are all healthy. Arpita and her husband Jitendra Mondal are happy to be blessed with two sons through a naturally rare surgery.

Standing in front of Shantipur Hospital, Jitendra Mondal, the father of the twins, expressed his gratitude to the doctor. Dr Byapari was not willing to take the credit alone, stating that it would never have been possible if the doctors of the anaesthetic and paediatric departments along with the superintendent of the hospital had not extended their hands of cooperation. This honour is not only for Shantipur Hospital but for the entire Nadia district as well as the medical field of this state, he added.

However, he explained that performing such a complex surgery is very risky in the current infrastructure. The role of blood bank and anaesthetists in such cases is very important and the infrastructure also needs some improvement. But if there is group sincerity and goodwill and people’s cooperation, rural and semi-urban hospitals can perform many risky operations and this surgery is an example of that.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Tarak Burman thanked Dr Byapari for successfully performing this risky surgery. “Even within our limited capacity, we are trying to increase the reputation of the hospital by providing good services to people," he said.

