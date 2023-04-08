West Bengal Man With MA in Political Science Earns Living As Salesman After Failing to Find Job

Like any young person, Rajkumar Mahato dreamt of studying and earning a salary to support his family. He completed his Master’s in political science despite the many hurdles life threw his way. Now, he makes his living as a door-to-door salesman. Rajkumar lived in Raiganj Municipality’s Ward No. 13 in the North Dinajpur District. Today, he fights poverty by travelling from village to village as a door-to-door salesman while leaving all of his certificates languish in a corner at his home.

Despite Rajkumar’s lack of training for the trade, he is compelled to work as a door-to-door salesman in order to survive through his family’s precarious financial status. Without this job, he might not even be able to arrange square meals.

Rajukumar is not only intelligent but he also holds a black belt in karate. Despite being highly educated, he has struggled to find a job in the current economy. He leaves his home in the morning each day with dreams in his eyes, a car full of sundry items, and has thus become a peddler of dreams.

“I don’t know whether I will get a job in the future, but I will never give up in the struggle of life," Rajkumar said. He is resolute in his hope that things will start looking up for him.

Rajkumar’s neighbours, however, were shocked to witness his daily struggle. They say he is a well-educated, modest, and moral young man who is in a dire financial situation. They wish that the government would help him in finding employment.

