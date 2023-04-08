Home » Buzz » West Bengal Man With MA in Political Science Earns Living As Salesman After Failing to Find Job

West Bengal Man With MA in Political Science Earns Living As Salesman After Failing to Find Job

Rajkumar Mahato, who holds an MA in Political Science, now travels from village to village as a door-to-door salesman.

April 08, 2023

Every day, he drove out in the morning with a car full of varied items. (Credits: News18)
Like any young person, Rajkumar Mahato dreamt of studying and earning a salary to support his family. He completed his Master’s in political science despite the many hurdles life threw his way. Now, he makes his living as a door-to-door salesman. Rajkumar lived in Raiganj Municipality’s Ward No. 13 in the North Dinajpur District. Today, he fights poverty by travelling from village to village as a door-to-door salesman while leaving all of his certificates languish in a corner at his home.

Rajkumar Mohato keeps all of his certificates in a nook at home while battling poverty and travelling from village to town as a door peddler. (Credits: News18)

Despite Rajkumar’s lack of training for the trade, he is compelled to work as a door-to-door salesman in order to survive through his family’s precarious financial status. Without this job, he might not even be able to arrange square meals.

Rajkumar is not only well-educated but he also holds a black belt in karate. (Credits: News18)

Rajukumar is not only intelligent but he also holds a black belt in karate. Despite being highly educated, he has struggled to find a job in the current economy. He leaves his home in the morning each day with dreams in his eyes, a car full of sundry items, and has thus become a peddler of dreams.

Rajkumar completed his Master’s in political science. (Credits: News18)

“I don’t know whether I will get a job in the future, but I will never give up in the struggle of life," Rajkumar said. He is resolute in his hope that things will start looking up for him.

Rajkumar’s neighbours, however, were shocked to witness his daily struggle. They say he is a well-educated, modest, and moral young man who is in a dire financial situation. They wish that the government would help him in finding employment.

April 08, 2023
last updated: April 08, 2023, 15:44 IST
