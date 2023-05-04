West Bengal Snack Shop Sells Spicy 'Helicopter Bun' and Foodies are All on Board

Ever felt like eating a whole helicopter? Well, now you can can. The ‘helicopter’ in question is a ‘bun masala’ created by Siliguri’s Uttam da. The delicacy consists of fried bread with cheese and potato stuffing. Uttam owns a renowned snack shop in Siliguri that is located next to Don Bosco School. Students from many sections of the city flock there to consume his ‘Helicopter’ in large numbers.

Uttam’s father Bikash Muhuri started the food store in front of Don Bosco School in 1997. It has been popular ever since. He named the store ‘Uttam Fast Food’ after his son. Now, Uttam’s ‘helicopter’ has travelled outside of the city, stopping in Bengaluru and Delhi. School kids used to frequent his restaurant at first, but as word of his special dishes spread across Siliguri, more and more locals came to dine.

When asked about the secret behind the name of this helicopter, Uttam said, “First I used to call it ‘plane bun’. Then when I improvised and started serving it in a different way, I gave the ‘plane bun’ a funny name: ‘helicopter bun’. One day I told one of my customers to eat his helicopter bun. That’s how the name came about. It is actually Bun Masala- bread stuffed with potato, fried in butter, and served with cheese."

Kishore Saha, a regular customer at Uttam’s Shop, said, “I have been coming to this shop for 20 years. They have been serving very tasty and fresh food. Those who have not eaten this food will not understand the taste, so I will definitely tell everyone to try it." Manoj Agarwal, a businessman, said, “When I was in school, I used to eat this ‘helicopter’ from Uttam da’s shop after school and then go home. It still tastes the same. Sometimes I take food home from this shop and enjoy it with everyone."

