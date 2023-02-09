Budge: Wait, what? An old lady left people in shock with her new ingrown hair and teeth at the age of 110! This happened in Budge Budge constituency of West Bengal where a lady called Sakhibala Mondal was honoured for her rarity that transformed into a birthday-like celebration with several locals taking part in the same. Several big names were present at the celebration including Buchan Banerjee, Vice President of Budge Budge No. 2 Block, who was invited as the special guest of the evening.

Sakhibala Mondal happily celebrated a ‘new’ birthday at the age of 110 with her 80-year-old daughter, grandchildren, and several generations being a part of the festivity. Just like any other usual birthday party, she cut the cake while others enjoyed the feast. However, what stood out was the sign of ‘rebirth’ that was marked with her new set of teeth and hair.

According to a dentist called Shyamal Sen, “This type of incident is very rare but not impossible as the same thing happened at Ghatal one year ago when a 100-year-old woman had new teeth." He added that for mammals, new hair and teeth can come at any time. But at such an old age, a person loses maximum calcium and other minerals that a body requires to grow new teeth so one doesn’t come across this type of incident often. Sakhibala Mondal’s case is an exceptional one.

In another such occurrence, a Telugu man revealed that this also happened with his maternal grandmother’s great-grandmother who got a new set of teeth at a very old age. During those days, getting a third set of teeth after passing the age of 100 would be a celebration where they would distribute fruits in the village as a happy gesture just like they did when a child got his first set of teeth.

