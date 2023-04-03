'What A Sight To Behold': Rare Black Fallow Deer Leaves Internet Fascinated

Have you ever seen an albino or white deer? It’s truly a rare sighting that garners endless fascination. But do you know there exists a species of black deer as well? Supposedly, this colouration is deemed even rarer than white deer. Their spotting is so unusual that the variant species remains under-studied even today. Now, in an exquisite spotting, a rare black fallow deer was seen wandering in the Baryczy valley of Poland. Such was the animal’s majestic aura that the visuals appeared to have come straight out of a mystical fairy tale.

The video begins with the black fallow deer halting for a split second to stare at the camera before it moved toward a nearby tree. The animal stretched its body to pluck something out for quite a long time before looking at the camera again when the clip abruptly ends. The Twitter user who shared the visuals online wrote, “Rare black fallow deer seen in the Baryczy valley in Poland." Take a look at it here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it left animal lovers utterly mesmerized. A user commented, “Its stance, step, walk and stretch spell absolute grace. Such creatures must’ve been specially designed by the creator."

Another added, “The beauty of nature. For all to see. Simply glorious."

One more joined, “Wow! What a sight to behold! Lonesome..mysterious..isn’t he?"

Meanwhile, a user said, “I have never seen this deer so majestic and beautiful."

The video has amassed over 4.9 lakh views on the micro-blogging site.

Black deer are a resultant of melanism, a recessive inherited genetic trait, that causes an excess of dark pigment on the skin. It is believed to occur owing to mutation which makes a deer either appear black or chocolate brown. The colour pigmentation remains fairly uniform over the entire body. The melanistic deer have been spotted at various locations but they’re not common.

Other rare species of deer include Pudu, Tufted deer, Little Red Brocket Deer, Muntjac, Chinese Water Deer, Pere David’s Deer, Caribou and Hog Deer. Many of these deer species have been a victim of demographic changes and prevalent hunting.

