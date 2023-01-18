‘What a Star’: 80-Year-Old Lady Running in Tata Mumbai Marathon Gets Praised on Instagram

Old-age people, nowadays, show the true meaning of determination and their never-give-up attitude inspires the younger generation to follow in their footsteps. Be it dancing their hearts out or showcasing love to their partners, people belonging to the older generation never fail to impress the internet with their unique moves. An 80-year-old added to this list of old people going over and above to prove that ‘age is just a number’. The senior lady surprised everyone by running in the Tata Mumbai Marathon that returned after a break of two years on January 15.

Instagram user, Dimple Mehta Fernandes, shared a video of her maternal grandmother or Nani running the marathon which entered its 18th year on Sunday. In the clip, the elderly woman could be seen running on the streets alongside other marathon participants. She comfortably ran in her saree and a pair of sports shoes while carrying the tricolour flag in the front. She clocked 4.2 km in 51 minutes and also gave an interview with a news channel. Talking to them, she enthusiastically mentioned that this was her fifth marathon run and she enjoys walking every morning to keep herself fit and healthy. She further added that she’s proud to be an Indian and wants people to know about her national identity when she merrily carries the Tiranga during the run. Calling herself “Bharti Jitendra Pathak", the lady truly inspired many with her cheerful maneuver and happy spirit.

Advertisement

“So inspired by the sheer will and grit of my 80-year-old Nani who ran the TATA Marathon this Sunday," read the caption of the clip shared on social media.

While the video hasn’t amassed many views, it’s the lady’s never-say-die attitude that grabbed the attention of internet users. “What a star," wrote a user while another stated, “Wow! This is inspiring." People also heaped praises for the courageous lady and said," So inspiring and happy to see her run..Age is just a number!!"

Read all the Latest Buzz News here