Home » BUZZ » What Do Codes On A Train Locomotive Mean? Read On To Find

What Do Codes On A Train Locomotive Mean? Read On To Find

The first letter 'W' in these codes means the gauge of the railway track, which is five feet.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 15:01 IST

Delhi, India

The power of the engine can be understood from the other alphabets 'A' and 'D'.
The power of the engine can be understood from the other alphabets 'A' and 'D'.

If you travel frequently by rail, you may have come across certain words or symbols on the locomotives or on the platforms. We generally do not give these words a second thought and go on with our journey. However, it does no harm to learn a bit about these symbols. You must have seen WAG, WAP, WDM, WAM written on the locomotive or train engine of Indian Railways. If you ever wondered what they stood for, we have you covered.

The first letter ‘W’ in these codes means the gauge of the railway track, which is five feet. The power of the engine can be understood from the other alphabets ‘A’ and ‘D’. While ‘A’ means the source of power is electricity, ‘D’ means that the train runs on diesel.

Advertisement

Similarly, the purpose of the engines is understood from the third letter ‘P’, ‘G’, ‘M’ and ‘S’. P means a passenger train, G means goods train, M means mixed purpose while S means ‘shunting’. Shunting, in railway operations, is the process of sorting items of rolling stock into complete trains, or the reverse.

If the train’s engine has “WAG" printed on it, you should know that it is an AC motive power engine that is used to pull the goods train and operates on broad gauge rail. when pulling. Similar to this, it shouldn’t take you long to realise that an engine that has “WAP" written on it pulls a passenger train on a broad gauge track and uses AC power.

RELATED NEWS

If an engine has “WAM" printed on it, this merely implies that it is an AC motive power engine that can be used for both passenger and freight trains and that it operates on wide-gauge tracks. utilises to pull. On the engines, you may occasionally see the writing “WAS." They operate on broad gauge lines and are AC Motive Power locomotives. They are used for shunting operations.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 06, 2023, 15:01 IST
last updated: February 06, 2023, 15:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor: Check Out These Bollywood Divas Stun In Beautiful Floral Outfits

+8PHOTOS

Jennifer Winget Looks Smoking Hot In Polka Dot Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Super Sexy Bikini And Monokini Moments