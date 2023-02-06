If you travel frequently by rail, you may have come across certain words or symbols on the locomotives or on the platforms. We generally do not give these words a second thought and go on with our journey. However, it does no harm to learn a bit about these symbols. You must have seen WAG, WAP, WDM, WAM written on the locomotive or train engine of Indian Railways. If you ever wondered what they stood for, we have you covered.

The first letter ‘W’ in these codes means the gauge of the railway track, which is five feet. The power of the engine can be understood from the other alphabets ‘A’ and ‘D’. While ‘A’ means the source of power is electricity, ‘D’ means that the train runs on diesel.

Similarly, the purpose of the engines is understood from the third letter ‘P’, ‘G’, ‘M’ and ‘S’. P means a passenger train, G means goods train, M means mixed purpose while S means ‘shunting’. Shunting, in railway operations, is the process of sorting items of rolling stock into complete trains, or the reverse.

If the train’s engine has “WAG" printed on it, you should know that it is an AC motive power engine that is used to pull the goods train and operates on broad gauge rail. when pulling. Similar to this, it shouldn’t take you long to realise that an engine that has “WAP" written on it pulls a passenger train on a broad gauge track and uses AC power.

If an engine has “WAM" printed on it, this merely implies that it is an AC motive power engine that can be used for both passenger and freight trains and that it operates on wide-gauge tracks. utilises to pull. On the engines, you may occasionally see the writing “WAS." They operate on broad gauge lines and are AC Motive Power locomotives. They are used for shunting operations.

