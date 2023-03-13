An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions such as physical, physiological and cognitive. These illusions are not only a good exercise for improving observational skills and IQ but they also sometimes reveal one’s personality traits. These are part of psychoanalysis that sheds light on your personality traits. But do they work? Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality in what we see first in an image.

One such illusion is now making rounds on social media where the pictures make you see two things- heeled legs and trousered legs or both. Look at the image below and observe what you see first in the picture and know if you are a communicator or not.

Optical illusion tests have proved their mettle in the past. However, it is also to be noted that they are not 100 per cent relevant to every person. So you may read this for fun and find your personality trait.

Optical illusion analysis:

Trousered Legs

If you notice trousered legs first in the photo, then you communicate directly with people. Many self-proclaimed illusion theorists have stated that those who fall into this category have little trouble formulating thoughts and feelings. These people are open and can express their feelings easily with others. They are also not always considerate of other people’s feelings. Their straightforwardness often takes priority over other people’s feelings. They are often termed as emotionally shallow people as well.

Heeled Legs

If you observed white-heeled legs first then you are the type of person who thinks before they speak. These people take their time to speak because they want to be politically correct. They are considered to be introverted or shy in the room and are often taken for granted by many as well.

Both legs

You took your precious time and noticed both legs, then it means you think before you act. You almost do not think at all at times. Because of the lack of filters, many times you come off as rude and opinionated. It also makes you a person with whom others love to have long conversations at the same time.

