What Goes Behind Making Of Idlis In Bulk? Anand Mahindra Has The Answer

Idlis are the perfect breakfast, light on the stomach, yet filling. And the best part? It’s readily almost everywhere in India. While it looks uncomplicated and simple to make, it is not always the case, especially when you have to make it in bulk. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for his engaging content on Twitter, dropped a video of idlis being made in large quantities at a restaurant. It was anything but simple a process. In the video, a man is seen using a spray to grease idli trays. Then he fills the trays with batter and sets them in big steamers. As the video moves forward, two men can be seen de-moulding the idlis. It also shows the procedure of making the sambhar along with chutney.

While sharing the video, Anand Mahindra captioned, “On the one hand you have ‘Idli-Amma’ who makes her Idlis laboriously & slowly. On the other, you have some tools of mass manufacturing used to make Idlis at scale! But don’t miss the human touch that will always be Indian: the short break taken to share some ‘idli-love’ with the bovine member of the family!"

Check out the video below-

The video has gained a lot of popularity with over 1 million views in just a couple of days. The users also commented and appreciated the video.

A user wrote, ‘Every morning I get up specially to go to the local idliwala Anna to have idlis it is my morning breakfast. He serves me with so much brotherly love and always with a smile. I love idlis and Sambhar.’

While another commented that idlis by amma at home are the best as it not only contains taste and human touch but also motherly love.

Another tweet read, ‘Skilled Person! The way his hands are moving. It is Amazing. Human Touch! Finally for the smooth idli. Good to see again a handmade idli manufacturing process on your Tweet Sir.’

A person appreciated the efforts put in to make the idlis in such large quantities while ensuring the quality.

Other users also agreed that idlis are delicious whether made at home or mass produced in such set ups.

