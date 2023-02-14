If you think football and cricket are two separate games that can never overlap, you need to think again. This clip can certainly help you along the way. In a clip shared on Twitter, a fielder had some pretty usual way of saving the six and completing a brilliant catch. The batter had done his absolute best to score that six. Yet the fielder was not having any of it. He used his hands at first for the boundary-catching. Then, he stumbled out and ended up using his feet for the save. Kicking the ball, he let a fellow team player grab the ball.

The clip also caught the attention of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. For him, this was a testament to the fielder’s knowledge of not just cricket but of football too. He wrote, “This is what happens when you bring a guy who also knows how to play football!"

Advertisement

A Twitter user was in total agreement with Sachin. The user was all praises of the former India captain. Hinting at Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who used to be a football player in his early school days, the user wrote, " Agree with you on this. And someone who knows to play football got us all Cricket World Cup Too in 2011."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a few users were discussing whether this was a six or not. For many the rule should require that no part of the body of the fielder should be outside the boundary, If it is, then the batter should be granted a Not Out. A user tweeted, “Should be a six. The last point of contact for the fielder’s body before touching the ball was out of the field."

Advertisement

Check other reactions here:

https://twitter.com/b4basava/status/1624842247551488000?s=20&t=TxR0z-K16CpImSkxc32xYw

According to the International Cricket Council, the rules for boundary-catching are quite clear. According to their official website, Law 19.5.2 states that “A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary."

This means, so long as the fielder’s first touch of the ball is inside the boundary line, they are allowed to finish the catch. It is also important to note that they like, provided their feet are not grounded with the ball over the boundary.

Do you think it was a six or not?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here