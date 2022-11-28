What Happens When a Human Falls Into Lava Lake? Spine-chilling Video Shows the Aftermath

If one of your late-night intrusive thought sessions has made you wonder what will happen if a human comes in contact with lava, you are not alone. An old video has resurfaced on Twitter and provides just that answer. Not to worry, no humans were harmed in the making of this clip. The clip demonstrates an experiment that shows a 30-kilogram bundle of organic waste similar to human physiology being tossed into Erta Ale, an active volcano in Ethiopia. At first, the solidified ash formed over molten lava breaks and then begins the real chaos. The organic matter upon entering the lava lake, makes fountain bubbles erupt and they continue to grow. Take a peek here:

Advertisement

Social media users were disappointed at whoever threw the organic waste bundle into the volcano. Looking at the butterfly effect, they were sure this was not a good idea. Many questioned what was the need to start such chaos. A Twitter user wrote, “Wow, I would be running for my life like that was a starter pistol.”

“Shame the video stops. I wanted to see them running like hell,” read another tweet.

Advertisement

A third user tweeted, “By their actions do you know how many species they've destroyed? Humans just can't let nature be. We just like to stick our fingers where it doesn't belong.”

The original video was posted by the YouTube channel Photovolcanica, 10 years ago. They explained that the organic waste also contained water and would thus be expected to trigger a similar response to a human falling into lava. They also explained that due to its high density, a person is generally expected to remain on the surface of the lava. Of course, with professional heat-protective clothing, it is also possible to briefly walk on certain types of lava. However, since the video demonstrated falling from a height, the person would be able to penetrate the crust of the lake and submerge in it.

Erta Ale is a rare volcano indeed, as it contains relatively fluid basaltic lava. There are only a few volcanoes that have such lakes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here