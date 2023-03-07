Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast has been creating life-changing challenges one video at a time. The internet sensation who’s giving away millions of Dollars in cash and prizes has enough to give away and make people better off financially. Yet that is not how people often see it. Often accused of “f***king people over" by giving away such expensive gifts and cash prizes, MrBeast has shared how his stunts actually do a lot of good. The 24-year-old appeared on the TMG Podcast and explained just how winning his challenges work. He also opened up about the criticism he has received.

Here’s how it works: people participate in a challenge, one of them wins, and they can choose to either take the prize or sell it. And if they are worried about taxes, MrBeast has got them covered. He will even buy the prize from the person if they don’t want it. For example, in one challenge where he gave away a $2.5 million jet, Jimmy explained the winner could sell it for $2.1 million and still have $1.4 million after taxes. Yet some people on Twitter accuse MrBeast of ruining people’s lives by giving people these expensive assets. Though MrBeast explained that is not how money works.

Turns out, not everyone is against his idea. For some people, they did not even have to understand the work and the man is a legend to them. A YouTube user commented, “It all makes sense if you think about it. Of course, no one really can do anything with an island or jet. But it needs to be something crazy like that to amp up the views and subscriptions to get the revenue to be able to give large prizes. If he would give 1000 people a 1000 dollars, he wouldn’t have over 100 million subscribers. The fact that he gives options and buyback is crazy cool."

“People want to complain about Mr Beast and his money but we have to realize that a few years ago he was a normal dude making a normal amount of money. He’s proof that any one of us can make it and I support him even if I am jealous lol. Keep hope alive," another comment read.

“So what I’m gathering from this is that Mr Beast is genuinely a good dude who does this from the kindness of his heart! That’s really nice!! (and very rare these days)," wrote another user.

MrBeast has created a niche for himself on YouTube by pioneering a genre of videos that revolve around expensive stunts. His YouTube channel has over 100 million subscribers.

