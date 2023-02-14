Twitter is no stranger to Elon Musk responding to Twitter users out of the blue. More often than not, these responses can catch them off-guard. Sometimes such interactions can turn out to be pretty interesting Twitter threads. In one such interaction, a Twitter user shared a snap of Elon Musk posing with the Optimus Bot and asked, “What if Elon Musk is an alien and Optimus bots are the alien invasion?" For the unversed, Optimus, also known as the Tesla Bot, is a human-shaped and human-sized robot. According to Musk, the bot’s purpose is simple. It will be applied to care for the elderly and work in its Tesla factories.

Take a sneak peek of what the bot looks like here:

Advertisement

Needless to say, the Twitter CEO responded to the tweet. Rather than answering the question in the affirmative or otherwise, Elon Musk gave an unusual response. Despite how unusual it might be, the response was still very much like him. “Hopefully, one day we will be the aliens visiting other worlds," tweeted Musk.

The user who had started the speculations shared a clip of the SpaceX rocket. Its sheer size and magnificence could be seen in the way its engines ignited and the butterfly effect it created. Along with the clip, the user tweeted, “SpaceX will definitely make it possible."

Advertisement

This idea might not be all that far-fetched. Given that Elon Musk’s satellite and rocket manufacturing venture has recently achieved a significant milestone. A prototype of SpaceX’s giant vehicle Starship successfully completed a “static fire" test. This was marked as a success on February 9 (February 10 in India).

The test was conducted with the aim to fire all 33 Raptor engines of the first-stage Starship prototype, Booster. While not all 33 engines were ignited, 31 were. Drone footage of the test was captured. It showed Booster keeping its engines ignited for several seconds and kicking up a huge dust storm during the test. Later, Booster emerged from the dust cloud unharmed. This is also a huge milestone.

Elon Musk has been quite vocal about his dream of colonization of Mars. This was one of the reasons why he founded SpaceX in 2002. Witnessing the success of the test conducted at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas, that dream might just become the reality soon.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here