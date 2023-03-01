In a hilarious turn of events, Guinness World Records took to Twitter to reveal a conversation they had with ChatGPT, a popular language model that is taking the world by storm. According to the tweet, Guinness World Records asked ChatGPT what they knew about them, and the response was nothing short of surprising. In the snapshot shared by the record-keeping organization, it was revealed that ChatGPT reportedly thought that the world-renowned organization was owned by a company that sold them in 2001. The hilarity of the answer left the Guinness World Records team in splits, and they couldn’t help but share their conversation with their followers. ChatGPT had shared that they were “a subsidiary of the Irish company Diageo."

They also let people know that the language model was not wrong about them. In a following tweet, Guinness World Record mentioned, “the rest is pretty spot on though." And spot on it was, ChatGPT with its almost mind-bending skills shared that the company was established in 1955 and has since become a widely recognized authority on world records. It covers a wide range of topics, everything from human achievements to natural phenomena, and even man-made creations. The AI bot also talked about the website that the record-keeping organization has, where people can easily browse through all the extraordinary achievements.

Turns out that ChatGPT is a pretty busy language model. When it is not trying to whip out correct information about the household name for record-keeping, it is writing “scary email" to help get money back. It saved the day for a design agency, Late Checkout’s CEO Greg Isenberg. The CEO shared on Twitter how the language model helped him recover over Rs 90 lakh ($109,500) from a client who ghosted them without paying. Isenberg shared how the multi-billion dollar client ghosted the company after they constantly “underpromised and over-delivered" on their designs.

Needless to say, the incident was killing his team’s morale but instead of taking the legal way, he thought of taking a chance with ChatGPT. He asked the AI system to draft a “bit more of a scary email to draw attention."

The CEO received a response two minutes after sending the email. They were getting paid. That showed the power a good prompt in a language model holds.

