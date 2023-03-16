What is the Moon Phase Trend Storming Across TikTok?

A new TikTok trend is getting people talking: it’s a test that is supposed to reveal if your partner is your soulmate according to the phases of the Moon. This new little game is part of a major trend on the Chinese app, that of astrology. On TikTok, astrology and love are eternally hot topics, as on other social networks. These keywords generate billions of views. To such an extent that there is even a dedicated universe for this subject: Astrotok. In addition to self-proclaimed astrologers who do tarot readings among themselves, this TikTok community is also fond of little quizzes and games aimed at helping them find out more about their love lives. And one such test is dedicated to our favorite nighttime headliner: the Moon.

The principle of the “Moon phase" test is simple: compare the phases of the Moon between the day of your birth and the day of your partner’s birth. If your moon phases form a complete moon, then you are soulmates. There is also a variation on this game. Other users say that the Moon phases on your birthdays must be similar to make you true soulmates. If there are differences, the couple is said to be doomed to failure.

The hashtag #Moonphasetrend" has over 340 million views on TikTok, not to mention other popular keywords such as #moonphase (over 533 million views), #moonphasetrendcouples (over 100 million views) and #moonphasesoulmates (19.4 million views).

While some users have embraced this test sincerely, many others are treating the trend playfully, even humorously, sometimes by testing their compatibility with friends or family.

To take part in this trend, social media users head to the website https://moonphases.co.uk/. After finding the images of the Moon on the relevant birthdays and uploading them, they use the CapCut application to create an animation by superimposing the two images, while adding an effect. To accompany this montage, most users have chosen the song “Every Summertime" by Niki. More than 873,900 videos have been created with this sound on TikTok.

It’s hard to know when this new trend started, but it continues to generate buzz on TikTok.

