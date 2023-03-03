Last week, an awe-inspiring celestial event caused quite a stir in Northern California, leading to a high volume of 911 calls to law enforcement agencies. The event turned out to be a planetary conjunction, where Jupiter and Venus aligned and shone brightly on the western horizon, visible from all around the world. Despite the event being a well-known and documented occurrence, some people mistook it for extraterrestrial activity, causing confusion and concern. A video clip of the conjunction shared on Twitter also elicited mixed reactions, with some identifying the phenomenon correctly while others remained puzzled.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a woman named Jennifer Van Lar shared a video of two shining objects that illuminated the night sky in Irvine and asked for clarification on their identity. While some users criticized her for not recognizing the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Venus, others suggested that it could be a UFO or a helicopter. Some users also expressed concern about the possibility of extraterrestrial activity, with one stating that they couldn’t handle it and another jokingly speculating, “Pretty sure it’s the Alien Research Project at UCI."

On Thursday, the celestial display of Jupiter and Venus reached its peak as the two planets came into conjunction and came remarkably close to each other in the night sky. Stargazers around the world have been observing the two planets gradually approaching each other since mid-February, as they both shine brightly in the sky. Numerous photos have captured the stunning sight of the two planets appearing to dance together in the heavens, drawing awe and appreciation from observers.

On March 1, at its closest point, Jupiter and Venus were only 0.5 degrees apart in the sky, although they are still separated by millions of kilometers in space. The proximity of the two planets is due to their respective positions in their orbits around the Sun, as viewed from Earth.

