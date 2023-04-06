Home » Buzz » What Priyanka Chopra Would Look Like If She Was A Man? This Artist Has The Answer

What Priyanka Chopra Would Look Like If She Was A Man? This Artist Has The Answer

Priyanka Chopra’s imaginary male version had stubble and perfectly gelled-wavy hair.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 12:21 IST

New Delhi, India

The Internet believed that the imaginary man looked like John Abraham. (Image Credit : Instagram/jose_arrt)
Ever wondered what Priyanka Chopra would look like if she was a man? An artist’s latest creation can give you a glimpse of it. The video creator who used digital modification and editing tools on the Citadel star’s face came up with an imaginary face of a man and the internet has already fallen in love with him. The short video begins with a high-resolution photograph of Priyanka, which is quickly deformed with a liquifying tool. Soon after, the artist begins to make changes to her eyes, extends her chin, and pushes her cheeks slightly inwards.

Then comes the addition of a beard, moustache, and perfectly gelled-wavy hair. Toward the end, he flaunts the result of his work, thereby garnering immense praise on Instagram.

Take a look at it here:

RELATED NEWS

Social media users had a set of vivid range of reactions to Priyanka Chopra’s imaginary male version. A section of the internet declared they’ve already fell head over heels for the man who isn’t even real. A user wrote, “Girls: In love with a non-existing man," another commented, “Ok I am dating him." One more joined, “Great. Now I’m in love with an imaginary dude thanks a lot."

Meanwhile, another section began to decipher who the person looks like. Many believed that he qualifies for being the doppelganger of John Abraham. “John Abraham? Is that you?" asked one. Another suggested, “Is he Brad Pitt’s twin brother?" Many also said that he resembles fictional mafia characters, “The mafia guy from Wattpad fics."

A user has already declared him to be the “World’s most handsome man," while another demanded, “Now turn Nick Jonas into a female." One more joined, “I didn’t have a good feeling but it turned out great."

The video has amassed over 3.8 million views on Instagram. Previously, a Reddit thread consisting of photos of what celebrities would look like if they turned into their opposite gender garnered massive attention online.

What these celebrities would look like as the opposite sex [AI] by u/scot816 in Damnthatsinteresting

The list featured a total of 14 famous celebs including Elon Musk, Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Aniston, Conor McGregor, Chris Hemsworth and Jim Parsons among others. The merged stills had their real image just placed beside their imaginary opposite-gender version.

first published: April 06, 2023, 12:21 IST
