When audiences watch breathtaking stunt sequences in films or on television, it surely leaves them awestruck. Many safety measures are undertaken to perform these scenes. In a trending ‘death diving’ stunt, there are no safety gears used. Still many are performing it for the sheer experience of thrill, and it has become a trend on social media. Asbjorg Nesje, a young woman from Norway, has made several such viral videos in which she can be seen catapulting herself off high surfaces. Her most recent dive alone has gathered 42.5 million views.

In the recently-shared clip, Nesje throws herself off a wooden platform from 81 feet in the air (the highest Olympic diving board is about 33 feet). She spirals downward for several seconds before splashing into the waters below. Social media users were left shocked after watching these nerve-wracking videos. They wonder how these people can perform such stunts with absolutely no injuries. Are they not scared of death? The answer is yes, and it is ensured beforehand that they are fully trained before enjoying this sport.

As stated in the reports, people trying out this sport are professional athletes. Otherwise, the impact of slapping the water’s surface can be extremely hazardous. That impact is similar to blunt force trauma, and hard belly flops are also known to cause serious bruising. In more severe scenarios, people can also suffer from internal injuries. Athletes, who are now pros at death diving, have outlined three scenarios for the aspirants to have safe landings in this stunt. These three situations are the shrimp (hands and feet first), the crusher (elbows and knees first), and the no-hander (head and knees first).

They also advised swimmers not to hesitate or second-guess themselves once they’ve started running. All they need to do is just close their bodies and get into one of the landing positions as late as possible. “It’s all about going out and having fun with your friends and doing the fun stuff," diver Anders Rox said in a tutorial for death diving.

Here is a video for those who wish to know what death diving looks like.

Social media users admired the courage shown by this boy in the video.

