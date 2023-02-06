Social media trends have become a thing online and rapidly taken over the world. Some of the most famous initial trends were the Mannequin challenge and ice bucket challenge. But now, the trends are breaking boundaries and people spare no imagination acting them out. A TikTok trend showing elderly Indonesians begging to earn virtual gifts that can be converted into cash has been going viral.

In the past month, internet users in Indonesia have been stunningly growing in the number of online beggars that take advantage of the gifting feature of TikTok. South China Morning Post reported that the video-sharing platform allows users with more than 1000 followers to live-stream on the platform and viewers can show appreciation through paid gifts that can be converted into cash and redeemed by the users.

Unlike real-life beggars sitting for hours in scorching heat and begging on the streets and around the traffic lights, these social media moderns, mostly old women, take a bath in dirty river water in exchange for virtual gifts. Going by the name “mud bath", live streams can go on for up to an hour.

Advertisement

After one of these live streams went viral, people have been wondering if these women are willingly taking part in the trend or being exploited by their families to do the same. A user commented, “This woman looks like she’s really forced to do this, poor her," after her screen recording of one of the videos went viral.

Women, fully clothed, take turns to pour water on themselves in a makeshift bath and the event is livestreamed simultaneously under one TikTok account run by their neighbour Sultan Akhyar. His account has now been removed from the social media platform as a result of a request filed by Indonesia’s Ministry of communication and informatics.

Online begging video live streams have faced a lot of criticism in Indonesia due to the nature of the videos. Sultan informed that he first did the mud bath trend with his friends on January 19 to earn some cash from his followers on TikTok after which their neighbours also asked to be a part of the video “as they were poor and entangled in debt".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here