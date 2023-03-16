Home » Buzz » ‘What’s Wrong With Naan And Gravy?’ Gordon Ramsay’s Rogan Josh Is Hard To Digest

‘What’s Wrong With Naan And Gravy?’ Gordon Ramsay’s Rogan Josh Is Hard To Digest

Gordon Ramsay first transferred the gravy into a small kadhai-style bowl, then garnished it with coriander leaves.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 13:40 IST

Delhi, India

The dish was prepared at Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen restaurant. (credits: Insta/gordongram)
The dish was prepared at Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen restaurant. (credits: Insta/gordongram)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently shared a plating video of the authentic Indian dish, lamb rogan josh, at his restaurant Bread Street Kitchen. But the desi internet wasn’t impressed. For those unaware, the recipe comes from Kashmiri cuisine that includes slowly cooking lamb with Indian spices and herbs along with yogurt. The gravy is served with either steamed rice, naan, chapati, or roti. The latest reel shared by Ramsay was to introduce the Indian dish to his restaurant chain.

While sharing the video, Ramsay wrote, “Introducing the new, fragrant Lamb Rogan Josh from Bread Street Kitchen – served with saffron rice and warm garlic naan! Head to my stories to book your table today." The video features the lamb’s gravy being transferred onto a small kadhai-style bowl. It is then garnered with what appears to be coriander leaves and the sides of two pieces of Indian bread and saffron rice. But the desi internet users were unhappy with the Indian bread that the chef referred to as naan. To the majority of people, the bread did not appear to look like an authentic naan.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

RELATED NEWS

A user highlighted even the pieces of meat cut for the dish were wrong, “I’m sorry to say man. That’s not rogan josh. The cut of the meat is wrong. The gravy is wrong. Even the naan is wrong. I’m a big fan but being a Kashmiri who cooks and rogan josh being one of my fav dishes. I can’t accept that dish."

Advertisement

Another added, “Naan needs to be crispy and thinner. This one looks like a bread toast. But no doubt it must be tasty to feature in your menu. But yes it’s not naan." One more joined, “That is Not a Naan." A user added, “What’s wrong with gravy and naan." Meanwhile, another aptly highlighted what went wrong with the dish, “’Rogan’ literally means the pool of oil in which the dish is cooked and at the end of the cooking, it supposed to float on top of the dish when served. The one shown here looks like some generic type of gravy made with tomato."

Last month, Gordon Ramsay left the desi internet unimpressed with his short reel that showcased the making of butter chicken in his kitchen.

A barrage of users responded back asserting that the entire making of the video was wrong and that it didn’t resemble the authentic butter chicken that Indians love to eat.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 16, 2023, 13:40 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 13:40 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot In Colourful Bikini As She Holidays In Miami, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+20PHOTOS

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Palak Tiwari Look Stunning As They Attend Alanna Panday's Pre-wedding Functions, See Pics