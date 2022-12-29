Home » BUZZ » 'What's Xbox?': 40-Year-old Columnist's 'Boomer' Piece on 'Tech Revolution' Has Twitter Facepalming Hard

'What's Xbox?': 40-Year-old Columnist's 'Boomer' Piece on 'Tech Revolution' Has Twitter Facepalming Hard

40-year-old columnist who wrote how he has reached the age where he has no idea what people are talking about.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 10:20 IST

Who does not remember an Xbox or Minecraft? 90s kids have used these types of equipment for gaming all their childhood and now it only makes them nostalgic. However, this is not the case with this 40-year-old columnist who wrote how he has reached the age where he has no idea what people are talking about. He came to this realisation when at a birthday party, his nephew asked him to play Halo 3 on Xbox but he had no clue about any of this. “I’ve not played on Xbox or danced on TikTok. And I’ve never seen an episode of Game of Rings," he further wrote.

Now, the columnist is getting flak on social media. The screenshot of his column has been posted by Twitter user Mic Wright. “This is genuinely pathetic and, in a functioning press, would get you fired from your columnist job for inexcusable ignorance of the world you harp on about endlessly," he wrote. The post has garnered 5.5 million views as of now. “I’m 41, our generation INVENTED Xbox I hate people like this," wrote a Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

Most people are shocked as to how the columnist does not know stuff which was released way before than he was born.

