WhatsApp Data Breach That Affected Over 500 Million Users Has Become an Unlikely Meme on Twitter

Just a few days back a report claimed that data of over 500 million WhatsApp users from different countries was put for sale on hacker forums. Since WhatsApp works using a phone number, it was alleged that the messaging data might have had a leak which exposed the data. While WhatsApp that there is no evidence of a data leak from the messaging app, people took to their Twitter handles and shared memes on the same. While few shared snippets from movies, others just wrote hilarious captions.

“The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a ‘data leak’ from WhatsApp," said a WhatsApp spokesperson on Monday.

Amid all of the chaos, here are a few memes shared by Twitter users:

Meanwhile, the report mentioned that the actual data includes 487 million WhatsApp users, which is not a low figure by any means. These users belong to 84 countries, and the list includes prominent names like the US, UK, Italy, Egypt and some users from India as well. The hacker had even put varied price tags on user data based on the countries. The report says US data is available for around $7000 (Rs 5,61,800 approx), for the UK the price tag is $2000 (Rs 1,61,800 approx) and $2,500 (Rs 2,04,100 approx) for those in Germany.

