Ugandan forces were left shocked in 2020 when 200 jail inmates escaped after overpowering the on-duty warden. And the inmates escaped after stripping off their yellow uniforms and were naked. Many were shocked to learn about this incident and were curious to know what exactly transpired.

According to reports, they took off their yellow uniforms to avoid being identified and fled into the wilderness in Mount Moroto, in northeastern Uganda.

Eyewitnesses who saw the criminals escaping the jail were terrified to the core. According to one of the eyewitnesses, Kevin Nakiru, “We saw the prisoners all over the mountain when they were running. There were very many so even we were scared."

The scariest part is that the prisoners who escaped were hardcore criminals. They were jailed for offences related to cattle theft. This report was conveyed to the public via the military. Deo Akiiki, a spokesman for the Uganda People’s Defence Force shed more light on this matter. Deo said that these prisoners had escaped after stealing 15 AK-47 rifles from the armoury. Due to this incident, security found it tough to capture the prisoners as there ensued a gunfight between the two groups. According to the military, a soldier and two of the escapees lost their lives in this fight.

Despite this unfortunate loss of lives, there was a source of respite for the military as reportedly, several prisoners were captured. Military had also launched a massive manhunt to capture the other criminals by cordoning off the entire mountain sight. Deo was quite confident that their manhunt will be successful and that the criminals who have escaped to the mountains will not be able to survive for long. Deo felt that the environment was hostile in the mountains due to the non-availability of food. He added that survival in this type of condition is not possible for more than two days.

