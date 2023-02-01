Eight artists in Rhode Island constructed a secret room in a shopping mall without anyone’s knowledge. There’s more, wait. The group of artists lived there for four years. Shocking, right? Are you one of those who are figuring out how they managed to pull this off without anybody’s notice?

It all started when Michael Townsend of Providence, Rhode Island, saw a local mall advertisement that talked about how lovely it would be to actually live in such a magnificent shopping centre. So he and seven of his friends made the decision to carry it out.

In 2003, they created a real, 750-square-foot apartment inside the Providence Place Mall, and they took turns living there for three weeks each. They managed to build a fictitious cinder block wall and conceal the entry with a utilitarian door that appeared to be regular. Wondering what all things they had to make it look like a home?

The majority of home amenities, including electric lighting, a TV, a PlayStation 3 (which was later stolen by an intruder) and even a china hutch, was there. Because there was no means to connect plumbing, the only component that was missing was a bathroom and running water. However, they used the restrooms of the mall itself. After living there for four years between 2003-2007, they were caught by the cops.

After being detained, the 36-year-old Michael Townsend’s case judgment was passed by the court. He was found not guilty of trespassing. Although he was given a probationary period, his hidden home in the mall was lost permanently.

Even the police had to confess that they were fascinated by what Townsend and his friends had accomplished since they kept going to the secret room out of curiosity. Major Stephen Campbell of the Providence Police confirmed, “I was shocked at what he was able to accomplish." But what he did was undoubtedly wrong. After all, the mall is private property. Later, the spokesperson of the mall Dante Bellini Jr said, “We certainly feel violated."

