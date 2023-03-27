A concerned passenger Emma Obank alerted the staff at South Western Railway to check on an unwell man she noticed while passing the platform. Emma informed the railway staff about a man she believed had frozen to death. However, later she discovered that he was just a statue whom she initially thought to be a guy sitting on a bench and appearing sick and coated in snow.

In an old tweet, Emma said: “Hi, I was on a train that passed through Woking lately. A man appeared to be in terrible condition and was seated on a bench on Platform 1. Can someone from the station check on him?"

In response, the train company wrote: “Emma, it’s alright. He is one of several sculptures in the town and is a permanent fixture on the station".

Emma Obank, a TV and film agent, was travelling through Woking Railway Station in Surrey when she got concerned about the man sitting on a bench covered in snow. This incident reportedly took place in 2018. However, her tweet once again took the internet by storm this week when Emma Obank shared it to mark the anniversary of the funny but heartfelt incident.

Several Twitter users found the story funny, and many of them commended Emma for having a kind heart and managing to do the right thing.

Emma was determined to make sure the man was okay and tweeted South Western Railway to ask them to check on him even though she wasn’t leaving at Woking.

The man in question was coated in snow, giving the impression that he had been there for some time. He was wearing a black waistcoat over a green shirt, which was not the ideal outfit for a cold, snowy day.

Someone remarked, “This is humorous, but it’s also so wonderful." I appreciate that you checked, and I’m happy with the result. Another stated, “Excellent, that’s brilliant, to quote another Fair enough, it makes a lot of sense!". One user also wrote, “The most crucial thing is that you should be applauded for helping someone you believed needed it.

Emma tweeted earlier this week, “5 years after this mad moment, it never gets old."

Commentators praised the interaction as “wonderful" and reassured the woman that the statue’s lifelike appearance can make anyone believe the statue to be a man.

