When ChatGPT Takes Control of a Drone

Microsoft has been working on expanding ChatGPT’s range of capabilities to robotics. And so the artificial intelligence was able to produce code that allowed it to take control of various robots, including a drone, through a series of extremely precise prompts. A team of researchers has made it possible for humans to have natural-seeming interactions with robots, using Open AI’s ChatGPT, which continues to make headlines. One of the latest feats demonstrated with the AI was controlling a drone, without any particular knowledge of computer code.

Because ChatGPT is indeed capable of generating code. However, here the challenge was to take into account many parameters related to the flight of a drone, starting with the laws of physics and various elements related to the environment. The prompts therefore had to contain precise and detailed information in order to produce a code that could be used without creating any risk for the device and everything around it. Ultimately, the drone was able to accomplish its flight missions, zigzagging between several obstacles and even taking a photo during its trajectory, as requested. These tests took place via the dedicated Microsoft AirSim platform. In addition to this drone, Microsoft has performed other tests on various robots, with largely positive results.

For the moment, these are only experiments, but the idea is to be able to one day control machines using natural language while relying on an AI to convert these requests into code. Thanks to ChatGPT (or another artificial intelligence), it will no longer be necessary to be an expert in code to command a robot or drone.

In more concrete terms, Microsoft has already integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, with plans to soon do the same with Outlook and its entire Office suite.

