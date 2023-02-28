It is always wonderful to see someone going out of their way to make another person’s day kind. Chance the Rapper had a heartwarming experience on his recent flight with his daughter, Kensli. Anyone who has had to sit on separate seats during their flights knows it is not fun. The rapper and his daughter had to go through that when they realized they were not seated together. Chance was hesitant to ask anyone to swap seats and make it uncomfortable for fellow passengers. However, before he could even make a move, a kind older gentleman offered up his seat, allowing the father-daughter duo to sit together. Much to Chance’s surprise, the gentleman who offered his seat was none other than the legendary comedian Martin Short. The father-daughter duo thanked Martin, and Kensli was thrilled to find out that the kind stranger was a celebrity. Chance’s daughter who is a big fan of The Santa Clause 3, was ecstatic to learn that she was sitting next to Jack Frost himself!

As Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to share his experience, the post quickly went gained traction over social media.

People on the internet applauded Martin Short’s kind gesture and expressed their admiration for the Hollywood star. It also went on to be a reminder that small acts of kindness can go a long way in brightening someone’s day. A Twitter user wrote, “I was like wow what a sweet story that happened to a totally random person and then realized Chance the Rapper tweeted it."

Another tweet read, “Martin Short is the only human who really matters."

“You know what’s even cooler .. Martin Short is probably telling someone else right now how he got to meet Chance the Rapper on a plane tonight," another tweet read.

Canadian actor Martin Short played the role of Jack Frost, who is the main antagonist in Disney’s 2006 live-action film The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. This is the second sequel to the 1994 film. The popular figure Jack Frost is the character who is responsible for snow, ice, and cold weather. He is also a member of the Council of Legendary Figures. The comedy legend has also starred in some popular Hollywood movies like Innerspace, Father of The Bride, and Mars Attacks! He also earned Canada’s highest honour, the Order of Canada, in 1994.

