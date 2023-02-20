Home » BUZZ » When ‘Geet’ Met Aditya: This ‘Jab We Met’ Trivia is What We’ve Been Missing All These Years

When ‘Geet’ Met Aditya: This ‘Jab We Met’ Trivia is What We’ve Been Missing All These Years

While we've always loved Imtiaz Ali's way of storytelling, his mastery of the art just went beyond the usual after a woman gave a 'Jab We Met' trivia that we've been missing all these years!

February 20, 2023

It’s been more than a week since PVR’s Valentine’s Day Film Festival made us revisit some of the cult romantic movies that made a mark on Bollywood with their brilliant storyline and iconic characters. One such movie celebrated in the theatres was ‘Jab We Met’ which made viewers walk down the memory lane and recall the ‘Sikhdi of Bhatinda’, Geet who made ‘One woman man’, Aditya, fall for her. However, it wasn’t just Aditya Kashyap who found solace in Geet but every other Indian woman/girl who could feel her energy that made her character so relatable yet so quintessential.

While we’ve always loved Imtiaz Ali’s way of storytelling which focuses on intricate details giving out powerful messages, his mastery of the art just went beyond the usual after a woman gave a ‘Jab We Met’ trivia that we’ve been missing all these years! Yes, this minute detail is what completed the 2007 film in every sense.

This is how Twitter user, Isha, shed light on the detailing and wrote, “TIL that in Jab We Met, Aditya was sad because he had a dysfunctional family and his true passion was music but he was unable to make space for it in his life. Then he meets GEET, which means MUSIC- what Aditya had been searching for all his life and she brings him joy…" WOAH! How these four words gave ‘Geet’ the power to bring some ‘melody’ to Aditya’s monotonous life is pure magic weaved by, the one and only, Imtiaz Ali!

Just like you, other online users couldn’t keep calm at this Bollywood trivia that didn’t come to light till today! “OH MY GOD?" exclaimed an enthusiastic ‘Jab We Met’ fan while the other one said, “Happy realization".Geet’s graze just got better with this new realisation that made fans scream, ‘What!’.

“Now isn’t that a-dora-bowl," commented the third user. Truly, this has been the ultimate Imitiaz Ali fan moment that also made us love Geet a ‘lil bit more’.

