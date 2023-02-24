Top economist Gita Gopinath met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during an event of the ongoing G20 Meet in Bengaluru. Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) of the G20 nations have gathered in Bengaluru to discuss issues such as staggering debt in developing and poor economies, cryptocurrencies and much more. The G20 FMCBG meeting is scheduled for February 24 and 25. Posting a photo with Ms Sitharaman, on Twitter, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Deputy Managing Director, “It was really nice to catch up with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the G20 FMCBG meetings in Bengaluru. Lots of good discussions at G20."

Soon after the photos surfaced online, social media users rushed to the comments to share their reactions. One user commented, “Feel good 2 Great women who are helping in shaping India and its future generations into great heights. Thank you n prayers for both super personalities."

“Two beautiful, Caliber Women in one frame that too in Indian Saree. Huge Respect and love for both the women, This Pic is an Example of Women empowerment," read another comment.

Gita Gopinath also tweeted a picture with Nadia Calvino, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of economy. Calvino also opted to wear a saree for the meet to blend into the mood of the G20 meet. “First Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Economy in Spain Nadia Calvino, who always contributes immensely towards helping solve global issues, fits in perfectly at G20 in Bengaluru!" she wrote.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ALSO met with Janet Yellen, the secretary of the US Treasury, to address the need for a global framework to control assets based on cryptocurrencies and debt risks. The two leaders also discussed the strengthening of multilateral development banks.

India assumed G20 Presidency for one year from December 1, 2022.

The G20 Meet in Bengaluru focuses on the upcoming economic and environmental challenges that face the world presently. The meeting will also be attended by representatives from international organizations who have been working in the relevant fields. The focus areas of the meeting have been zeroed down in sync with the previous presidency and on the basis of the importance of their impact across countries.

