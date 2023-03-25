You must have heard intriguing stories about places of worship and temples. These stories, time and again, leave people stunned. One such particular incident at Budhiya Mai temple might shock you. Read on to know what we are talking about.

A shocking incident, which took place in the Chhapra district of Bihar, led to goosebumps among people. In the district, the railway authority took drastic measures to remove the Budhiya Mai Temple, which is known to be very old and antique. They decided to cut down a tree in the process. As soon as they started cutting the tree, all of a sudden blood began to ooze out of it. This sparked outrage among locals and environmentalists. The incident has grabbed everyone’s attention, with many questioning the railway’s actions and the impact on the environment.

People say that the temple is made in the name of an old lady of the district. The temple caused disruption in the daily activity of the trains as it is in the railway area. Several attempts were earlier made to remove this temple, but the railway administration failed to do so.

Advertisement

According to the localities, every time the railway administration tried to remove this temple, one or the other mishap took place.

Many officials of the railway administration and their family members came to the temple to offer prayers. There are many peepal and neem trees in its vicinity. A large number of birds live on these trees. The calm atmosphere of this temple is known to give people a lot of peace.

The local people said to a media portal that the work of laying tracks by removing this temple was being done long ago, but it was not successful.

They also said that once a tree was being cut by the railway administration to remove the temple and lay the track, blood started coming. Seeing the blood coming out of the tree, the railway employees stopped work.

Advertisement

The temple was established by the administration with complete rules and regulations.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here