When Sonu Nigam Sang ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Song for Akshay Kumar in 54 Voices

Regarded as one of the most popular and successful playback singers in Hindi Cinema, Sonu Nigam has built a name for himself. Be it a romantic song like Suraj Hua Maddham or a soulful one like Abhi Mujh Mein Kahi, the 49-year-singer has mastered it all. While the artist is known for his melodious voice, remarkable versatility along with the magic he creates while on stage or at the back end, what added to his feat and talent was the way through which he sang the ‘Tees Maar Khan‘ title song in 54 different voices! Yes, the big revelation left everyone stunned, and how!

In an old video, the singer confirmed that he added 54 varied modulations to his own voice while singing the title track of the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan. “Yes, that is true. I have sung the title track of Tees Maar Khan in 54 voices." During the interview, he could be spotted showing different ways in which he sang bits of the song using numerous modulations. He also revealed that they didn’t plan for anything much in the beginning. He just recorded different versions of the same song and it was music composer Shirin Kunder who merged them all together.

A Part of Sonu Nigam’s Old Interview Went Viral Again!

“After I recorded several versions, it was difficult to choose any one. So Shirish incorporated all of them in one song," said Nigam. “I am the chorus as well as the singer for this one, and all have still managed to sound different." It was not just the female voice but a mixture of Japanese, Chinese, Arabic, French, and other accents that he included in the song to make it sound like a chorus.

Nigam even mimicked Akshay Kumar’s voice to make it look real and fit in the song. “But the one I enjoyed the most was singing in Akshay’s voice. In fact, I sound so much like him that even Farah couldn’t make out the difference," he smiled.

Original ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Title Track

Tees Maar Khan was released in December 2010 that starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Akshaye Khanna. Directed by Farah Khan, the film was a commercial success and is also remembered for the dance number Sheila Ki Jawani.

