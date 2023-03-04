In 1883, the world witnessed an event so loud that it was heard over 4,800 kilometres away. The eruption of the Krakatoa volcano set a record for being the loudest sound in history. This volcanic island is located in the Sunda Strait between the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra, which laid dormant for centuries. Yet on August 27, 1883, it came to life with an explosion that was heard as far away as Australia, the Indian Ocean, and even the coast of Africa. It formed tsunami waves as high as 151 feet rocking ships as far away as South Africa. The sound was estimated to have reached a volume of 310 decibels, which is louder than any sound that has ever been recorded by modern instruments.

The explosion was caused by the buildup of pressure in the magma chamber beneath the island. A total of 36,000 fatalities were reported in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption. The volcanic ash and gases ejected from Krakatoa also caused global climate change, which led to unusually cool temperatures and darkened skies around the world.

Advertisement

But it was the sound in itself that has been a cause of great interest even today. The noise was so loud that it even distorted the very nature of the sound waves it created. At around 194 decibels, the energy within a sound wave begins to distort. It starts to create a vacuum between waves. This means that the sound no longer moves through the air, but brings air with it. This was known as the “Great Air Wave" or what we call a shock wave. It can be physically felt and can be seriously dangerous.

Theoretically, there are chances that it could happen again. This is the main reason that even today, over a century later, the 1883 eruption of Krakatoa remains a fascinating and terrifying event in history. The sheer magnitude of the explosion and the devastating impact it had on the surrounding areas is a testament to the power of nature and the need for vigilance in the face of natural disasters.

Since then, the loudest sound recorded is thought to be the 2022 volcanic eruption in Tonga. This was the natural disaster from which a sonic boom could be heard in Alaska around 3,850 miles away. It created tsunami and pressure waves that reached speeds of 700 miles per hour, and up to an altitude of 280 miles. This is above the orbit of the International Space Station.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here