Where Is Ruth Balloon, US Woman Who Turned Millionaire Due To Bank’s Mistake, Now?

Ruth Balloon, the woman who went viral after returning $37 million that her bank had mistakenly transferred to her account, has made great strides in her career. Ruth, a resident of Dallas, Texas, made headlines in 2019 after she checked her bank account and discovered a jaw-dropping sum upon completing her shift at Roma Boots. She first assumed that the money had been given to her by someone but soon realised that it was a bank error.

The mom-of-two then returned all of the money to her bank – LegacyTexas Bank. After receiving a whopping $37 million, Ruth expressed her reaction to becoming a millionaire, but just for a day and a half, in an interaction with KTVT. She told the television channel, “I was like, ‘wow, we have a lot of money!’ I hoped someone gifted us with that $37 million."

After the news did the rounds across the country, LegacyTexas Bank issued a statement, explaining the error that caused the transfer, which read, “On Tuesday, December 10 (2019), our client made a foreign currency deposit into her LegacyTexas account - due to the fluctuation in exchange rates, all foreign currency transactions must be manually entered into our system through our back office."

The statement further added, “When our client’s deposit was being keyed in, our representative entered her account number into the amount field by mistake."

Now, over two years since she returned the amount, it seems that Ruth Balloon is doing just fine in life without that money. According to a report by the Daily Star, she has ventured into organising children’s parties, which involve a huge foam bubble bus. Ruth launched the business, called Bubble Stop, with her friend Eva Brandys. The duo uses a school bus-style vehicle to release a tidal wave of bubbles and foam on kids at various parties.

