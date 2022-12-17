Where Is The Second Entrance Of Mir Qasim’s Cave? Read To Know More

India has got something to offer for every traveller — from picturesque destinations and historical sites to lip-smacking cuisines and adventure sports. The country is also riddled with a lot of mysteries, which stand unsolved to date. And, one of them is the puzzling cave of Mir Qasim, the Nawab of Bengal from 1760 to 1763.

Located in Shri Krishna Vatika, Munger, Bihar, this cave is the centre of curiosity for its yet-to-be-found second entrance. The cave was constructed by the Nawab around 250 years ago. But, the secret of its second door remains unravelled. Read on to find out some interesting facts about this cave.

It all started when Mir Qasim, an able ruler, was determined to improve the affairs of the state. For this, he shifted his capital from Murshidabad to Munger (Bihar). He had realised the importance of an army and maintained an independent status, which infuriated the British.

In addition to that, for security purposes, he also decided to construct a cave, which would help provide a secret passage in case of British attacks. The cave was ready for use in the year 1760. Despite numerous attempts and support from Shuja-ud-Daulla, the Nawab of Oudh, Mir Qasim eventually lost to the British troops and died on May 8, 1777.

Over the years, a lot of historical places have been discovered, and they even became popular tourist sites. However, it hasn’t been quite the case when it comes to the cave constructed by Mir Qasim. The reason behind this, according to many, is attributed to the negligence of the Indian government. A lot of people opine that Shri Krishna Vatika has not been maintained properly, which is why tourists avoid visiting it.

The popular cave’s second entrance has also not been explored yet. However, there are speculations that the other entrance is located near Peer Pahari, situated in the Muffasil Thana district. It is believed that the graves of Prince Bahar and Princess Gul, Mir Qasim’s children, are also located in this cave. They were killed by British soldiers while trying to escape via this passage.

