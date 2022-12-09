White Guy Who Heard ‘Zara Zara’ a Decade Ago Asks Reddit Users To Help Him Discover the Song

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was released in 2001 but its songs remain ageless today. Be it Zara Zara or Such Keh Raha Hai, the romantic tracks always make us remember our loved ones and feel the music that touches our hearts and souls. While almost every Indian would be well-versed with the RHTDTM love songs, it looks like even the foreigners couldn’t stop admiring the beautiful tracks that left everyone mesmerised. Recently, a white guy asked Reddit users to help him discover a song that he heard about a decade ago, and guess what! The song was none other than ‘Zara Zara‘.

A Twitter user shared the instance of how a white boy asked Redditors to help him find a Bollywood song that he heard in 2010-2011. In the screenshot shared on the micro-blogging site, the user asked to help him discover the song which he could spell out the way he remembered it in English. He described the song by spelling the first two lines that went like this, “Aza-dah Aza-dah Mah-hek-ah-ta-ay, Mah-hek-ah-ta-ay Ah-zha-too-mee, doon-ba-doon (cant remember verse) poony ba (something)." Could you guess the song? Yes, the lines when translated into Hindi matched with the lyrics of ‘Zara Zara’.

The white guy would’ve heard, “Zara Zara Behekata Hai, Mehekata Hai, Aaj Toh Mera Tan Badan, Mai Pyaasi Hu, Mujhe Bhar Le Apani Baaho Me". As he asked the Reddit users for assistance, he wrote, “Please help, I heard this back in 2010-2011, it was on some album a friend of mine had back then."

“…made my day," said the Twitterati who shared the instance online. Netizens were left in awe as it made them realise how iconic and perfect the soundtrack was as it crossed boundaries and made people fall in love with it completely. The Twitter thread also had another screenshot where a user guessed the song to be ‘Zara Zara’ to which the white guy replied, “YESSSSSSSS! THANK YOU SOOOOO MUCH. I LOVE YOU ALL."

Isn’t it lovely how the song that made us feel the rush of love is so versatile and widespread, even now?

