White House Press Secretary Calls Biden 'President Obama' at Press Conference

US President Joe Biden’s list of awkward moments is just never-ending. While on some occasions people on Twitter have dismissed these “gaffes" as human errors, on others, they have called into question the cognitive abilities of the president. This time, however, another similar incident took place but it was not him who caused the error. It was White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who made a mistake during a press conference. She accidentally referred to President Joe Biden as “President Obama."

This happened as she was making announcements at the start of the briefing. The reporters break into laughter as soon as the mistake was made. Have a look:

Advertisement

The video has now gone viral and has over 215K views. “Freudian Slip," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “First truthful thing she’s uttered, in her entire life."

Meanwhile, earlier, Biden mispronounced the name of the new Prime Minister of Britian, Rishi Sunak. This happened while he extended his wishes to the Indian-origin Tory leader during a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday. He stumbled during his speech and mispronounced the new PM’s name as “Rashi Sunook." In the video, reporters can be seen breaking into a laugh riot when this happened.

Also, there was an instance when Biden appeared “lost" and flustered on stage after wrapping up his speech at the seventh Replenishment Conference by Global Fund in New York. In the video, he appears to walk to one side of the podium and then seems confused with the direction. While some criticised it as a “gaffe" and lack of cognitive abilities, others said that it was natural to flounder in an unfamiliar setting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here