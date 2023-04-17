‘Who Is Her Master?’ Waitress Attacks Aggressive Customers In Savage ‘Bruce Lee’ Style

A waitress has earned the title of ‘Female Bruce Lee’ after teaching rude customers an apt life lesson. In a video that’s going viral on social media, the woman can be seen serving two men, when they unexpectedly turn aggressive toward her. One of the men quickly invades her personal space by grabbing her arm and that’s when the waitress decides to fight back in self-defense. She removes her hand but when the man continues the pursuit, she twists his hand and lands two massive blows before finishing it up with a kick.

When he falls to the ground, the other man joins the fight and is met with a similar fate. The latter also tries to use a chair to hurt the woman. But in a swift move, she catches it mid-way only to land another strong kick, leading him to fall several feet away. In the background, the man is heard ramming into other tables and chairs.

The clip has amassed over 3.3 million views on Twitter leaving many to laud the woman’s martial arts prowess. Many female users expressed that the waitress has become a great source of inspiration for them. One asked, “Who is her master? Can I also get a lesson or 11?"

Another called her, “What a warrior."

Meanwhile, a user who was amused to watch the rude customers get beaten up said, “Haha she gave them a few tips."

Another added, “Love this one. Good for her."

In a similar incident, previously a video of a man knocking down two Eve teasers ended up garnering wide appreciation on the internet. The clip showcased the man passing through a subway tunnel with his female friend when one man teases her. The friend couldn’t watch the woman being subjected to mistreatment and ended up getting into an argument with the goons.

When one of them tries to swing a punch at the man, he quickly delivers a fierce southpaw punch to knock him out cold on the ground. When the other hooligan joins the fight, he also gets beaten up before the woman drags her friend out of the situation.

