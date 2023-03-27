Omelette is a low-cost, go-to breakfast option for a majority of people all across the world. But an Indian food vendor’s experiment of adding Lays Maxx chips to the dish has left all omelette lovers disappointed. A video of his bizarre recipe has gone viral on social media, thereby garnering tremendous flak from Instagram users. The clip begins with the vendor adding chillies, onions, tomatoes, and spices to beaten eggs. After mixing all the ingredients, the man empties it into a pan with cooking oil.

In the next step, he opens up a packet of chips to layer it on the uncooked side along with cheese and coriander before flipping the omelette. The recipe doesn’t end there, the other side of the omelette is then topped with mayonnaise and cheese and folded in half before it’s ready to serve with two pieces of toasted bread. “This spicy omelette which is loaded with Maxx Lays will tempt every egg lover," read the caption of the viral video. Take a look at it here:

Omelette can be prepared in various styles, be it Spanish or sunny-side up. However, the inclusion of chips in the recipe is not going down well with foodies online. A section of the internet condemned the food vendor for playing with the recipe’s authenticity. A user wrote, “Omelette is better when it’s simple and original. No one will eat this. Who puts chips in omelette?" Another commented, “They just don’t want to keep anything authentic." One more joined, “Why is the aim to ruin every dish possible?" Meanwhile, a user added, “I am feeling giddy just by looking at it. I can’t fathom how people are determined to add anything just to make reels."

A section of the internet sighed a breath of relief while comparing the vendor’s omelette with other bizarre recipes. “Better than ice cream dosa," said one. “It’s okay, at least he did not add Oreo," wrote another. Many also went on to decipher what the vendor’s inspiration behind the recipe would be. A user claimed, “I think he takes inspiration from grocery shopping. It goes like this - ‘Omg what’s this? I think it’s Harpic.’ Now, I’m going to add this to my omelette." One more said, “One day this man can also add rat kill in the recipe. Can’t trust him."

The “chips omellete" recipe has garnered over two lakh likes on Instagram. Traditionally, the beaten eggs are fried in butter or oil and it’s common to add veggies like onions, chives, mushrooms, or meat and cheese to the dish.

