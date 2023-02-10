The horrific crimes committed by serial killers have repeatedly sent the world into a state of shock. Citizens were left extremely petrified by the heinous nature of these crimes. Many similar cases of the serial killing emerged in India. One such is the case of Cyanide Mallika aka KD Kempamma. There are no official records, but it is widely believed that Kempamma was the first female serial killer to get convicted in India. Who was she and why did the mere mention of Kempamma’s name send chills down the spine of people even today? Keep reading this space to find the answers to your questions.

As stated in the reports, Kempamma was a resident of Kaggalipura, a village on the outskirts of Bangalore. She was married to a tailor and ran her own chit-finance business as well. Kempamma’s personal life took a hit when her business suffered losses. To make things even worse, her husband left and she was then reportedly thrown out of her family house as well. All of this happened in and before 1998. At this point, she started working as a maid and then indulged in small thefts as well. But then Mallika did something even more horrifying which sent many people into a state of frenzy. She started murdering the women who visited temples.

Advertisement

According to her modus operandi, she would only target those women who appeared distressed. As stated in the reports, she would befriend those ladies with a promise to resolve their issues with a puja or holy ritual. And at the end of the ritual, she gave each of her victims a cyanide-laced glass of water, following which she would steal her victim’s valuables. Reportedly, she first killed Mamatha Rajan (30) in 1999.

Kempamma was arrested in 2000, while she was trying to steal valuables from a house. She had to serve only 6 months for this crime and went on a killing spree after coming out of jail. As stated in the reports, she murdered five women in 2007.

Advertisement

But this gruesome killer was finally arrested in 2008 when she was trying to peddle off jewellery stolen from her victims. Police had received a tip-off about Kempamma, who was operating under her alias Jayamma, and arrested her in December 2008. She confessed to her crimes and told police that robbery was the main motive. Kempamma had to serve two death sentences for the murder of two women. Her second death sentence was reduced to life in prison, as there was only circumstantial evidence against her in that case.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here