Wholesome Reunion of Two Elderly Women After Decades is Giving Internet Friendship Goals

You can make any relationship work as long as you nurture it well. A video proving the same has been winning hearts of the Internet users. The clip that features two elderly women, who have been friends for over eighty years, reuniting and exchanging fond memories has set the bar for friendship extremely high.

The wholesome video was dropped on Instagram a while ago. It was shared by Mukil Menon and it featured his grandmother and her friend. It showcased an overwhelming reunion of two aged women. One can see them holding hands, chatting, and catching up on old memories. They also posed to get their pictures clicked. While bidding adieu, Mukil’s grandmother touched her friend’s feet.

Along with the video, Mukil Menon, a photographer, and content creator articulated, “A friendship of over 80 years. My granny would always tell me that she wants to see her bestie and so I made the two buddies meet each other. Here is how they met and exchanged nostalgia of decades.”

Advertisement

The video has garnered massive engagement. It has obtained over seventy-four thousand views and has been liked by over nine thousand people. Instagrammers swamped the comment section to express their views on the purity of their bond. One Instagram user commented, “These cute muthashi's are living Angels. Mukil Menon You are blessed to witness their pure souls filled with innocent love and 80 years of friendship!!” Another user wrote, “Aww this is precious! Can only imagine how they must be feeling.” A third user penned, “So adorable. God bless them and you.”

Take a look:

A while ago, another heartwarming video of an elderly man meeting kids every day for two years consecutively melted the hearts of internet users. The man had some kind of mental disorder due to which whenever he used to meet the kids, he used to think that he was meeting them for the first time.

Advertisement

Did the videos melt your heart too? Let us know in the comments section.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here