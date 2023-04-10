Wholesome Video Shows Cop Escorting Mama Duck, Babies To Safety

Sergeant Schafer of the Sarasota Police Department, Florida certainly knows how to make the world a safer place for humans and animals alike. When he woke up at the “quack" of dawn on Tuesday, he had no idea that he would be playing mother goose to a flock of ducks in need. These feathered friends were in a bit of a predicament - they needed to get to the pond at Payne Park but wanted some help to get there. Lucky for them, Sergeant Schafer was on the case. In a Facebook post shared by Sarasota Police Department, it was seen he was able to provide a safe escort for the ducks, making sure that they made it to their destination without any incidents.

With Sergeant Schafer’s help, these ducks were able to make it to the pond without so much as a feather ruffled. The post read, “There’s no such thing as a typical day as a Sarasota Police officer! When Sergeant Schafer woke up at the quack of dawn on Tuesday, we don’t think he planned to give a flock of ducks a police escort to the pond at Payne Park. It’s okay, he was able to wing it! Next time, he will have to put it on their bill."

Advertisement

Of course, no good deed goes unrewarded. Sergeant Schafer garnered a lot of positive reactions for his heroic actions from the internet. After all, it’s not every day that you see a police officer escorting a flock of ducks to safety. Many thanked the reliable police officer for not just taking the feather friends to safety but for putting a smile on their faces. “It’s the making sure he had the proof for me with turning his body cam on," wrote a user.

Advertisement

Another comment read, “Yay! That is adorable! So sweet. Very cute post too. What a great save. Thank you Sergeant Schafer at Sarasota Police Department for taking care of them."

“Absolutely love this! It quacked me up," commented a user.

This is not the only duck video out there making people smile. A heartwarming video shared on Instagram shows an elderly man cuddling a duckling, and the affection appears to be reciprocated with a hug from the duckling. Despite the elderly man’s apparent illness, he holds the duckling close and pats it gently, while the duckling rests its head on his shoulder. The video’s caption read, “We all need an emotional support duck like Gertrude!"

Advertisement

Needless to say, social media users were in awe of this wonderful interaction.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here